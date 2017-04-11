Religious Zionist emissaries prepare to fly abroad

300 Religious Zionist youths who will be going as emissaries to the Diaspora countries convened in Jerusalem Thursday.

The emissaries are members of World Bnei Akiva, Torah Mitzion, Bat Ami, Lavi Olami, the Jewish Agency and the Amiel-Strauss institute.

Rabbi Haim Druckman, who was himself a Bnei Akiva emissary in 1955-56, spoke to the emissaries and told them that their goal is to remind the communities where our true home is and where we should wish to return to. He added that "It's important to study Torah which is the power source of the Jewish nation as well as to emphasize the importance of Torah study in the Land of Israel."