MK Merav Ben-Ari(Kulanu) responded to the decision by Elor Azariya not to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Ben-Ari termed it a "wise decision" adding that "its time he placed those who "wish for his good" on the sidelines and got on with his life."
|
17:25
Reported
News BriefsAv 11, 5777 , 03/08/17
MK Ben-Ari: Azariya made 'wise decision'
