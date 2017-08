Elor Azariya's lawyer, Attorney Yoram Sheftel, responded to the decision by Elor not to appeal to the Supreme Court but rather to request a mitigation of his punishment.

Sheftel said that the decision was taken in consultation with him and added that "Elor did not express regret and even in his public statements to the Chief of Staff this week he did not condition the mitigation on an expression of regret for his actions."