16:54 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 'Elor and his family are on the right track' Ofir Sofer, the Director-General of the National Union party, who took part in negotiations between the Azariya family and the Military Prosecutor, said that "Elor and his family are on the right track. I am full of hope that the Chief of Staff will mitigate Elor's punishment. He is a soldier who made a mistake and whose family has been suffering physically and emotionally over the past year and a half."

