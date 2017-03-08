Azariya: 'My family is falling apart'

Elor Azariya referred in his letter to the Chief of Staff to the fact that his father had a stroke and lost his ability to walk as a result of his trial. His mother suffered from severe weight loss and takes sleeping pills. He added that he himself would have a stain on him which would not allow him to work in government jobs.

Azariya mentioned his grandfather who fought the Nazis in WWII and received a medal for courage, he said that he is named for that grandfather.

He added that he had always hoped to be a combat soldier in order to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and give the most to his country. He was also chosen as the outstanding soldier in his battalion.

Azariya stressed that had he known that the terrorist was not carrying a bomb he would not have shot him.