MK Eyal Ben-Reuven(Zionist Union) responded to Elor Azariya's decision to request amnesty.

"I welcome the decision by the Azariya family to stop their travelling between courts and allow Elor to maintain his right as a soldier to request amnesty from the Chief of Staff while he serves his punishment."

"I presume that the Chief of Staff will weigh the matter seriously and take into account the needs of the army as a moral army which serves as the moral compass for Israeli society."