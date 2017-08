Elor Azariya submitted a request to Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to grant him amnesty.

Elor decided not to submit an appeal to the Supreme Court after reflecting on the matter and discussing it with his family.

The decision was explained by Elor's associates as an attempt to prevent his family from going through more unnecessary trials, as well as enabling him to get back to normal life as soon as possible.

Elor hopes that the Chief of Staff will accede to his request.