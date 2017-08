16:14 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Fire breaks out near Komemiyut, 5 houses evacuated A fire broke out in the haredi community of Komemiyut near Kiryat Gat. Five houses were evacuated due to the flames and firemen are working at the site to prevent the fire from spreading ► ◄ Last Briefs