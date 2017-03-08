Lavie: 'institutions sow fear of IDF service in girls'

MK Aliza Lavie(Yesh Atid) said at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting regarding army deferments for girls in educational institutions, that the goal was to "police them and sow fear in the girls when they take a sensitive decision which will affect their future. The institutions prevent girls from knowing about IDF alternatives for girls [ by stopping IDF female soldiers associations from entering schools] and also try an turn an individual decision into a collective decision taken under pressure."

Lavie added that more and more girls are enlisting and their religious level is not hurt by it.



