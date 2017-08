16:02 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Teva to fire 7000 workers worldwide Teva, the Israeli pharmaceutical giant, will be laying off 7000 workers worldwide, including 350 in Israel, after it lost 6 billion dollars in the previous quarter. ► ◄ Last Briefs