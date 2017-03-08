MK Azariya blasts proposed group deferments for girls

MK Rahel Azariya(Kulanu) participated in a hearing of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee which discussed the proposal to exempt religious girls from the IDF by signing as a group in their educational institutions rather than appearing individually before a court.

Azariya said that the percentage of orthodox girls enlisting had risen significantly in the last few years. Instead of accepting the fact that the IDF needs these women and they want to enlist, religious officials are doing everything so that this will not happen.

Azariya added that 17-year-olds would not be able to withstand peer pressure when everyone signed together in educational institutions and described this as an "unconventional" attempt to control the girls' decisions.