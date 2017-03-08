15:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17

16-year-old motorcyclist moderately injured in Dimona

A 16-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car in Dimona.

MDA paramedics transferred him to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva with a head injuriy. Another person was lightly injured in the accident.

