The Second Broadcasting Authority decided to place a heavy fine on Radio 103 due to six provocative statements made by Elor Azariya's lawyer, Yoram Sheftel, during his radio program.

Sheftel caused a furor this week when he expressed his views about the Chief of Staff's lack of fitness and his girth, but the decision of the authority referred to statements made in 2016, which in the opinion of the authority "slandered, villified and insulted various people, including listeners."