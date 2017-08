14:48 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Supreme Court: Everyone has a right to a surrogate Read more Ignoring the slippery slope of the "baby trade", the Supreme Court says the current surrogacy law is "discriminatory". Semi-opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs