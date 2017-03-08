13:53 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Labor dispute at Bank Igud The Histadrut Labor Federation has declared a labor dispute at Bank Igud (Union Bank), the sixth largest bank in Israel. The background to the dispute, which will apply to all Bank employees, including managers and officials, is the management's intention, according to the employees, to sell the bank's shares without consulting and negotiating with the employees' representatives as required. The Histadrut and the workers committee are calling on the Bank's management and shareholders to fulfill their statutory obligation and to conduct what they called immediate, purposeful and practical negotiations with the sincere intention of reaching agreements regarding the implications of the move on workers' rights. ► ◄ Last Briefs