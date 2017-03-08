Israel bars 10 Gaza players from PA soccer final

(AFP) - Israel has barred 10 footballers from travelling from Gaza to Hevron to play in Friday's second leg of the Palestinian Authority cup final, according to the president of the Shabaab Rafah club. There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on why they had prevented the 10 players from leaving Gaza.

Shabaab is up 2-0 against Ahly al-Khalil of Hevron after Tuesday's first leg in Gaza City but only 15 members of their squad are being allowed to travel for the return leg. Those missing include a striker and two of the club's three goalkeepers. Club president Khaled Kwaik told AFP, "Banning the goalkeepers will negatively affect the team's performance in the event of an injury to the (remaining) keeper."