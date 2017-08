13:35 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Crime-related shooting in Ohr Akiva - 1 lightly wounded A man suffered light wounds as a result of a shooting in Ohr Akiva, near Caeserea. The background of the incident was criminal. ► ◄ Last Briefs