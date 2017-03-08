Hamas says it is prepared to take steps towards reconciliation with Fatah and an end to the internal Palestinian Authority rift, according to a Thursday report by Channel 10 Television.
PA sources called the claim "a Hamas manipulation".
Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17
Report: Hamas says ready to take reconciliation steps
