Chief-of-staff Yoav Horowitz of the Prime Minister's Office visited the Netiv Haavot neighborhood in Gush Etzion on Thursday in light of the destruction of 17 houses in the neighborhood ordered by the Supreme Court by March because of a swath of "ownerless property" cutting through them.

During the visit, Horowitz said, "Only when I see the houses do I understand the magnitude of the absurdity. I am going to fight for Netiv Haavot as if it were my own home."