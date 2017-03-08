Union deal at Isralift

The Histadrut Labor Federation in the Ashdod area, the employees' committee at Isralift and the company's management have signed the first collective bargaining agreement in the company's history.

It will apply to some 250 employees who began their unionization with the Histadrut about a year ago. Isralift is a company engaged in installation, repair and maintenance of elevators throughout the country. The company is owned by the KONE Corporation of Finland, which manufactures the elevators themselves.