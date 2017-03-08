Hamas Turkey-to-Hevron money trail disclosed

It has been disclosed that the Shabak Israel Security Agency, in cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police recently exposed a mechanism for the transfer of money by means of couriers between Hamas headquarters in Turkey and Gaza Strip and Hamas headquarters in Hevron.

Tens of thousands of dollars were used to buy merchandise in Turkey, which was imported to Hevron. After it was sold, the money - less commission - went to Hamas agents in Hevron. The investigation revealed that nearly 200,000 dollars had been transferred this way until it was foiled. In addition, the construction of a multi-million dollar concrete plant financed by Hamas was planned, with the aim of laundering money. The interrogation of all the detainees was recently completed, and in the coming days the military prosecution is expected to file indictments against those involved.