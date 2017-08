11:18 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Erekat surprised by Kushner pessimism Chief Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Wednesday that he was surprised by United States international envoy Jared Kushner’s comments expressing doubt about a solution to the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict, especially because Kushner had emphasized how serious President Donald Trump was about seeking one, according to the New York Times. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs