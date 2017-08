Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has formally endorsed Hassan Rouhani as president, paving the way for him to take office for a second term, according to Iran's Press TV.

An official ceremony in Tehran saw Khamenei affirm Rouhani's win in the May elections. Rouhani is scheduled to take the oath of office on Saturday. He will then have two weeks to present his cabinet to the parliament for a vote of confidence.