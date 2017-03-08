Police arrest father of 10-year-old Negev girl who died

Police have arrested the father of the 10-year-old girl who died after it was claimed by her family that she fell from a high place last night in the Bedouin community of Bir Haj in the Negev. The police are seeking to extend his remand after developments in the investigation raise suspicions that this is a traffic accident and attempts to disrupt the investigation.

The police reported that during the questioning of the family members, several versions of the circumstances of the girl's injury, including a fall from a height and a fall from a donkey, were found that did not match the existing findings.