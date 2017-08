09:50 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Ben Gvir warns police against gay-march false arrests Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents a large number of right-wing activists and other opponents of Thursday afternoon's gay-pride march in Jerusalem, has warned the Jerusalem District police commander against false arrests at the parade and the anticipated consequences for the police. The warning came after detectives went to a number parade opponents, asked them not to attend and told them that if they did, they could expect to be detained. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs