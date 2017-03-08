15 arrested in connection with Temple Mount riots

Dozens of police officers and Border Guards raided homes of in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Wadi Joz, Beit Hanina and A-Tur and the nearby village of Ras al-Amud, Wednesday evening, and arrested 15 people suspected of taking an active part in the violent and severe disturbances that have occurred in the area over the past two weeks. To date 50 rioters have been arrested.

They detainees are being interrogated for endangering human life and participating in disturbances. At its conclusion, they will be brought before the court to extend their remand. These arrests are added to the detention of 33 people who were arrested at the beginning of the week. The detention of 31 of them was extended by the court. Prosecutors' declarations of intent to file charges have been submitted against 19 of them nine have been charged.