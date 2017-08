Between 10:00 am 1:00pm, a large-scale exercise simulating an earthquake is scheduled to take place in and around Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva. Taking part will be hospital staff, the Magen David Adom emergency service, fire and rescue services police, the Israel Defense Forces and representatives of the Petach Tikva municipality.

During the exercise, access roads to the hospital will be blocked, and the public is requested to arrive only in urgent cases.