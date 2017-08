07:37 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Stun grenade thrown at parked car in Mevasseret Zion A stun grenade was thrown at a parked car in Mevasseret Zion Wednesday evening. No casualties or damage were reported. A preliminary police investigation indicates the incident was related to a dispute between criminals. ► ◄ Last Briefs