07:31 Reported News Briefs Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17 Increased police alert in Jerusalem for Gay Pride March The police are preparing for the "Pride Parade" in Jerusalem today. From 4:00 pm the streets of Keren Hayesod, Palomar, King George, Hillel and Menashe Ben Yisrael will be closed to traffic, including the streets leading to them: Agron and King George from Keren Hayesod to Be'eri. The roads will reopen according to the progress of the marchers. ► ◄ Last Briefs