Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17
Yavneh victim's condition stabilizes
Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot reports the condition of the man wounded in the attack in Yavneh stabilized during the night but continues to be serious. The man is is still anesthetized and and on respiration in the intensive-care unit.