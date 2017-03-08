05:45
  Av 11, 5777 , 03/08/17

Trade between Gaza and Egypt increasing

Ahmed Bahar, the deputy chairman of the Palestinian Arab parliament and a senior Hamas figure, confirmed on Wednesday that understandings were reached between Hamas and the Egyptian authorities regarding the permanent opening of the Rafah crossing.

Egyptian authorities have kept the Rafah crossing virtually sealed since a terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula in October 2014, though they have temporarily reopened the crossing several times since that attack, mostly for the passage of humanitarian cases.

