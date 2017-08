The heads of the Yesha Council met on Wednesday morning with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and the staff of the Defense Ministry, in order to discuss the issue of security for communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

In light of recent incidents, culminating in the horrific terrorist attack in Neve Tzuf (Halamish), the Yesha Council's leadership sent an urgent letter to Liberman requesting that this important meeting be held.