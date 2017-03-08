Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Wednesday evening advanced to the playoffs in the Champions League qualifier.
Be'er Sheva lost the game 3-1 to Ludogorets Razgrad, but qualified for the playoffs anyway due to a 2-0 victory in an earlier game.
Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17
Hapoel Be'er Sheva advances to playoffs
