23:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17

Hapoel Be'er Sheva advances to playoffs

Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Wednesday evening advanced to the playoffs in the Champions League qualifier.

Be'er Sheva lost the game 3-1 to Ludogorets Razgrad, but qualified for the playoffs anyway due to a 2-0 victory in an earlier game.

Last Briefs