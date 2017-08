The Shomron Regional Council announced on Wednesday evening that registration for a visit on Thursday to the site of the former community of Sa-Nur, which was demolished in the 2005 Disengagement, has ended, asking those who have not registered to not arrive at the bus boarding site.

About 14 Knesset members and ministers will accompany the trip to Sa-Nur, where they will demand that a bill cancelling the Disengagement Law be approved. They will be joined by thousands of other people.