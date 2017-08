17:33 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Mevasseret Zion residents fed up with muezzin Read more Residents of J'lem suburb claim that, since Temple Mount crisis, nearby mosques have increased the volume of their muezzin calls. ► ◄ Last Briefs