12:48 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Sharia USA: US court forbids mention of 'Islam', 'Muslim' at public hearing Read more Court favors group tied to 'strategy to engage in grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within...' ► ◄ Last Briefs