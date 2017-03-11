Yavneh stabber was 19-year-old Arab, police suspect terror

Israel Police are investigating Wednesday morning's stabbing attack, which occurred in a Yavneh supermarket.

Authorities suspect the attack may have been nationalistically motivated.

"The terrorist is a 19-year-old Arab youth who arrived at the supermarket and stabbed a 42-year-old man, severely injuring him," an Israel Police spokesman said. "The suspect was arrested by civilians and police officers who arrived at the scene."

"The stabber lives in Judea and Samaria, and he is currently being interrogated. We are investigating the incident."