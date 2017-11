11:02 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Firebombs in Silwan, stones on light rail Read more Firebombs thrown at security vehicle causing fire; stones thrown at Border Police force carrying out Shuafat arrests. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 02, 11:02 AM, 8/2/2017