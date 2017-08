10:01 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 MK to Defense Minister: 'How many mosques have you seized?' Read more Jewish Home MK protests the Defense Minister's intention to put a company of Border Police in Yitzhar's 'Od Yosef Chai' Yeshiva. ► ◄ Last Briefs