09:58 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 MK Boker: 'Fogel family murderers in 4-star hotel' MK Nava Boker submitted a bill to enable the death sentence for terrorists. Boker said that "the murderers of the Fogel family from Itamar are living at present in a 4-star hotel in Israeli jail. The latest events at Temple Mount and Neve Tzuf in which Israelis were murdered simply because they were Israelis, require us to take strong action and to initiate a death sentence for terrorists."