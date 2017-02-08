During the course of searches by IDF soldiers in Hevron in conjunction with GSS operatives, a pistol was discovered.
News BriefsAv 10, 5777 , 02/08/17
IDF soldiers find pistol in Hevron search
During the course of searches by IDF soldiers in Hevron in conjunction with GSS operatives, a pistol was discovered.
IDF forces arrested the suspect for possession of the weapon and he was transferred to security forces for interrogation.
