IDF nabs money, car bought from terror money transfers

During IDF and Border Police activities in the village of Dir Tzamet, soldiers confiscated hundreds of shekels as well as an expensive car bought from money given to the father of the terrorist who performed the terror attack near Alon Shvut in November 2015 in which three people were killed and five others injured.

Since the attack the father of the terrorist has become a public figure and even competed in local elections in his village. He regularly incites and expresses his support for terror.

The money was given to him by the Hamas terror organization as compensation for the demolishing of his house in the wake of the attack.