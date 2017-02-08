06:16
  Av 10, 5777, 02/08/17

Abbas holds rare meeting with Hamas officials

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday met with a delegation of Hamas officials in his offices in Ramallah, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Heading the Hamas delegation was former minister Nasser al-Din al-Shaer, the report said.

