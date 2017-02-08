Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday met with a delegation of Hamas officials in his offices in Ramallah, Yediot Aharonot reported.
Heading the Hamas delegation was former minister Nasser al-Din al-Shaer, the report said.
Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17
Abbas holds rare meeting with Hamas officials
