06:42 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Two Israeli-made satellites launched into space Two satellites manufactured in Israel were launched into space overnight Tuesday. One of the satellites, Venus, is used for agricultural monitoring and environmental research and was built for the Israeli space agency in the Ministry of Science and Technology and for the French space agency. In addition, the OPTSAT 3000 advanced observation satellite was launched for use by the Italian Ministry of Defense. Both satellites were developed and built at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Full Story ► ◄ Last Briefs