Germany missed deadline to deport Hamburg attacker

Germany's migration office says officials missed a deadline two years ago to deport the Palestinian Arab man who fatally stabbed one person and wounded six others at a Hamburg supermarket last week, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The attacker, who has been identified only as Ahmad A., arrived from Norway in early 2015. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees told news agency dpa Tuesday that in July 2015 the agency asked Norway to take him back. But the request was made one day after a deadline expired and Norway refused.