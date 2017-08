The Ministry of Health and the National Transplant Center made clear on Tuesday that senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat will only be permitted to undergo a lung transplant in Israel under very rare circumstances.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported earlier that Erekat, who serves as the PA chief negotiator, is suffering from a serious lung disease and has recently taken a turn for the worse, but is hoping that a lung transplant from Israel could save his life.