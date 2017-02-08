UN chief urges political dialogue in Venezuela

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Venezuela's authorities to make "all possible efforts" to ease tensions and prevent further violence after two opposition leaders were sent back to prison.

"In this critical moment for the future of the country, the secretary-general urges all Venezuelans, particularly those representing the powers of the state, to make all possible efforts to lower tensions, prevent further violence and loss of life, as well as find avenues for political dialogue," he added.