00:45 Reported News Briefs Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Av 10, 5777 , 02/08/17 Senate confirms Trump's pick for FBI chief The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI. Senators voted 92-5 on Wray's nomination to lead the bureau, according to The Hill. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs