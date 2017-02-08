A toddler on Tuesday evening fell from a bed and was brought to a local clinic in the city of Qalansawe in the Arab Triangle.
He was then taken by paramedics to the Tel Hashomer Hospital where he was listed in moderate condition.
Toddler falls from bed in Qalansawe
