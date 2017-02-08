23:05 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 50 years since establishment of Hakotel Yeshiva. In the midst of the fast of the Ninth of Av, students and alumni of the Hakotel Yeshiva in the Jewish quarter of the Old City gathered near the site where the Yeshiva was established exactly 50 years ago, in a former Jordanian school.

